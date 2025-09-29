Hertfordshire police officer faces misconduct hearing after stealing knickers during on-duty search
Marcin Zielinski, 27, was jailed for four months in August after admitting to the offence, carried out in September 2024 during a Section 32 search.
The former PC will now face a police misconduct hearing on Friday, accused of breaching standards of behaviour related to honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; and discreditable conduct.
According to the hearing’s listing on the police website, Zielinski’s offence was “captured on Ring doorbell footage” on September 12, 2024.
Zielinski, from Shefford, was arrested at Stevenage police station the following day and resigned as a police officer in November 2024.
He pleaded guilty to theft and to improper exercise of police powers and privileges at Huntingdon Crown Court on August 4, 2025, and was sentenced at Cambridgeshire Crown Court on August 18.
At the time of his sentencing, Hertfordshire police’s assistant chief constable Genna Telfer said: “Zielinski has let down the public of Hertfordshire, the police service as a whole and his former colleagues, who act with professionalism and integrity.
“His criminal behaviour damages the reputation of policing and represents a fundamental betrayal of the public and the values for which the police service stands.”