Hertfordshire Police issue drugs warning after attending medical episode

Hertfordshire Constabulary is warning residents not to use a specific drug which is believed to be especially dangerous.

Today, the police force has issued a warning after an individual suffered a medical episode in Watford.

Police officers are warning residents away from using synthetic opioids, which according to the force’s analysis, can be 50 times stronger than heroin. Those who take it are at an increased risk of suffering an overdose, cardiac arrest or even death, Hertfordshire Constabulary adds.

Watford Chief Inspector Andy Wiseman said: “Keeping people in Hertfordshire safe from harm is paramount to our role as the police. This means issuing this warning, so people can make an informed choice and exercise caution.

“While we would never condone the use of illegal substances, we are realistic and understand that people do suffer with addictions, so it is our duty to warn them that there could be a dangerous substance in the drugs they are taking.

“In addition, we are liaising with our colleagues in the Community Safety Partnership who support those with drug addiction, so they’re able to share our messaging directly to their service users.

"Our County Lines Investigation Unit lead on investigations into drugs lines suspected of selling synthetic opioids and proactively investigate these lines to reduce the risk and prevent future overdoses.”

The police force has also released the following advice:

Go low and slow - Be extra cautious about the sources from which you get your drugs, and about the drugs you are taking; maybe starting with just a quarter hit of a new supply.

Do not use alone: make sure that someone you trust is present and equipped with a couple of naloxone kits.

If using with others, it’s best if only one person uses the drug first and uses less as a test dose.

Don't mix drugs: Using more than one drug increases your risks of overdose, including mixing with alcohol.

Naloxone won’t work on non-opiate drugs but it’s always worth having kits available anyway. If in doubt you can use naloxone in any overdose situation. There have been reports of increased doses of naloxone needed when drugs contain synthetic opioids.

Look after your friends: look out for the signs of an overdose, e.g. loss of consciousness, shallow or absent breathing, ‘snoring’ or loud ‘rasping’, and/or blue lips or fingertips.

Be prepared to call immediately for an ambulance if you suspect someone has overdosed.