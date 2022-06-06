Hertfordshire Police are joining a national road safety campaign to highlight the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt.

From June 13 to 26, they will be making sure drivers and passengers are wearing their seatbelts correctly and driving safely.

Anyone breaking the rules could face a fine of up to £500.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(Photo courtesy of Department for Transport via Getty Images)

Chief Inspector Graeme Walsingham, who coordinates local activity in support of road policing campaigns, said: “Not wearing a seatbelt could have devastating consequences and this campaign is running to remind everyone of the importance of wearing one.

“If you are involved in a crash, and not wearing a seatbelt, you are at risk of being seriously injured or even killed.

"Wearing your seatbelt could genuinely be the difference between life and death for both drivers and passengers involved in a collision.”