Hertfordshire Police are joining a national road safety campaign to highlight the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt.
From June 13 to 26, they will be making sure drivers and passengers are wearing their seatbelts correctly and driving safely.
Anyone breaking the rules could face a fine of up to £500.
Chief Inspector Graeme Walsingham, who coordinates local activity in support of road policing campaigns, said: “Not wearing a seatbelt could have devastating consequences and this campaign is running to remind everyone of the importance of wearing one.
“If you are involved in a crash, and not wearing a seatbelt, you are at risk of being seriously injured or even killed.
"Wearing your seatbelt could genuinely be the difference between life and death for both drivers and passengers involved in a collision.”
A social media campaign begins today (Monday, June 6), to spread awareness of the rules around seatbelts.