Hertfordshire Police Commissioner recommends maximum increase to taxes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hertfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has revealed plans to increase residents’ tax contribution over the next financial year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commissioner Jonathan Ash-Edwards wants to raise the council tax policing precept by 5.57%. This would cost a Band D household an additional £14 per year.

In outlining his suggestion Commissioner Ash-Edwards said that he wanted to maintain the current policing system in the county. He noted that a record number of police officers are currently working in Hertfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, the commissioner has raised concerns regarding the financial pressures Hertfordshire Constabulary faces. His office said the government funding settlement falls short of meeting the cost pressures that policing is facing.

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Ash-Edwards

A spokesperson for the commissioner said: “Hertfordshire Constabulary faces significant funding pressures due to increase in costs including pay increases for officers and staff along with inflationary impacts on operating costs.”

Commissioner Ash-Edwards has previously raised concerns around the additional costs the police force will be facing as a result of increases to employer national insurance contributions.

He is due to set the 2025/26 policing budget by the end of January 2025. Data from the commissioner’s office shows that Just over half (56%) of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s funding comes from government with the remainder (44%) from the policing precept part of council tax, fees and charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commissioner Ash-Edwards has added that historically Hertfordshire residents pay one of the lowest contributions towards policing

through their council tax with the current precept being £30 below the average a year. This is the fifth lowest amount in England and Wales.

Commissioner Ash-Edwards said: “It is my responsibility to set a budget which balances the pressures on the taxpayer with the need for Hertfordshire Constabulary to have adequate resources to protect communities by preventing crime and catching criminals.

“The Government has assumed in its funding calculations that Police and Crime Commissioners will increase the police precept by the maximum allowed amount of £14 per year at Band D. I want to consider everyone’s views before making my decision on this.

“Hertfordshire residents have told me they want visible and responsive policing and Hertfordshire currently has a record number of police officers, which I want to protect.”