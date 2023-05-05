Hertfordshire Police announces knife swipes and school visits during week of action

Hertfordshire Police has announced a week of action combatting knife crime in the county.

Between Monday 15 and Sunday 21 May police officers will be carrying out school and business visits, as well as knife sweeps throughout the area.

Also knives can be disposed of safely at Hatfield, Stevenage or Watford police stations. There will also be temporary knife bins in locations around the county and there are permanent surrender bins in Waltham Cross, details of which can be found online.

Called Operation Sceptre, it is a national campaign, carried out at local by police forces throughout England and Wales.

Knife related crime remains lower in Hertfordshire than in other parts of the country, but the police still want to reinforce the dangers of carrying knives.

Items can be surrendered anonymously during the amnesty in the knife bins provided, the locations and opening times of these stations can be found on Hertfordshire Constabulary’s website.

Inspector Emma Bilsdon, who is leading the campaign in Hertfordshire said: “Knife crime remains low in the county but the Op Sceptre weeks of action are part of our continuing strategy to tackle violent crime.

“They are a great opportunity to reduce the number of knives in circulation and raise awareness of issues around carrying knives, in particular that carrying a knife in public is illegal and could result in arrest.

“The week of action is also a chance to talk with young people in person and via social media about the dangers of carrying a knife, and also remind local businesses that selling certain knives to anyone under 18 is illegal.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary‘s Gangs and Schools team regularly live stream events for young people online, to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime and gang involvement. More details can be found on the police force’s YouTube page.

If you are concerned or have information about someone carrying knives or are aware of anyone involved in knife crime you can report this by calling the Hertfordshire Constabulary non-emergency number 101.