Hertfordshire Police alerts public to signs of organised crime group operations

Hertfordshire Constabulary is warning residents against the threat posed by organised crime groups in the county.

Also, the police are providing business owners in the community with advice on how to stop report alleged organised criminal activity.

Money laundering and drug activity are the most prevalent criminal activities carried out by organised gangs in Hertfordshire, the police have confirmed.

At the recent Independent Business Advisory Group (IBAG) meeting, organised by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, Chief Inspector Jason Keane told of the signs to look out for and how to report concerns.

Operation Relentless is run by Hertfordshire Constabulary to tackle Organised Crime Groups (OCGs), which are defined as three or more people working together over time to commit crime.

Chief Inspector Keane said: “Just like legitimate businesses, OCGs need premises, vehicles and the services of professionals such as estate agents, solicitors and accountants. They often try and exploit these professional enablers by persuading them to break their own protocols or industry standards. Once the rules have been broken they then use this information to blackmail the professionals to undertake more illegal work.

“Examples include using fraudulent documents to rent properties which are then used for drug dealing, cannabis farms or brothels. Alternatively the OCG may provide fraudulent documents to hire vehicles which are then used in the commission of criminal activity.”

Legitimate businesses which notice suspicious behaviour occurring at nearby properties are also encouraged to report it. Criminal activity has been linked to pop-up shops selling vapes, fireworks and with crypto currency cash machines, as well as nail bars, fast food restaurants, convenience stores and car washes.

These premises are often used to sell counterfeit goods, while taking cash only and often having few customers who actually buy anything.

“Generally legitimate business owners will have a gut feeling about a nearby shop or commercial operation, and if they have concerns it can be reported to us via CrimeStoppers, calling 101 or using the Constabulary website to make a report.

“The police need to get a picture of what is going on, so they can look to disrupt the activity and catch those responsible. We have a dedicated team who can use tactics including surveillance and financial analysis to investigate suspected wrongdoing.”

Further advice included employers thoroughly checking references of new employees, particularly those who have access to credit card details of customers or their personal information. This could include a hotel receptionist, or someone who works for an insurance company.

