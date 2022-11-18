Hertfordshire had the lowest rate of sex offenders living in the community out of anywhere in England and Wales, new figures show.

Police forces, probation services and other government agencies supervise and keep track of sex offenders and violent criminals in communities across England and Wales through multi-agency public protection arrangements.

Data from the Ministry of Justice shows 832 people convicted of sex crimes were being managed under MAPPAs in the Hertfordshire policing area at the end of March this year, up from 815 the year previous. The area has seen a year-on-year increase from 791 in 2020.

Here are the figures for Hertfordshire

The rate of sex offenders among residents was 79 in 100,000 people - the lowest rate in England and Wales. It is up from 78 in 2021.

Nationally, 66,741 sex offenders are on MAPPAs, up 4% on last year and up 65% from ten years ago. The rate of sex offenders among the population was 126 per 100,000 at the end of March this year.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "The number of sex offenders being monitored increases every year as many are put on the sex offenders register for life when they are convicted."

The Ministry of Justice recorded a significant jump in sexual harm prevention orders last year, which coincided with a 57% increase in the number of people convicted of sexual offences in 2020-21 following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on courts.

A total of 5,753 SHPOs were handed down nationally in the year to March, 90 of these were imposed on offenders in Hertfordshire last year.

A Home Office spokesperson added they are pleased to see police using SPHOs to target people responsible for "horrific abuse".

"We have some of the toughest powers in the world to deal with sex offenders, and those that pose a risk of sexual harm, to ensure the public is protected," they said.