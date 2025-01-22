Hertfordshire crossbow killer admits to murdering mum and daughters
This morning (22 January) at Cambridge Crown Court, Kyle Clifford, 26, formerly of Rendlesham Road, Enfield, admitted to murdering Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt.
He also pleaded guilty to carrying an offensive weapon and a false imprisonment offence involving Louise.
However, Clifford did deny raping Louise, and will stand trial for that alleged offence at Cambridge Crown Court on 3 March.
Clifford had previously denied murdering the three women who were the wife and daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt. But changed his plea today, appearing at the court via a video link.
On 9 July, Carol died of stab wounds, at the same property in Bushey, Hannah and Louise were found by emergency responders with fatal crossbow injuries.