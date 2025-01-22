Hertfordshire crossbow killer admits to murdering mum and daughters

Kyle Clifford

The man accused of committing a triple murder in Hertfordshire has changed his plea and now admits to killing three women.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning (22 January) at Cambridge Crown Court, Kyle Clifford, 26, formerly of Rendlesham Road, Enfield, admitted to murdering Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt.

He also pleaded guilty to carrying an offensive weapon and a false imprisonment offence involving Louise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Clifford did deny raping Louise, and will stand trial for that alleged offence at Cambridge Crown Court on 3 March.

Clifford had previously denied murdering the three women who were the wife and daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt. But changed his plea today, appearing at the court via a video link.

On 9 July, Carol died of stab wounds, at the same property in Bushey, Hannah and Louise were found by emergency responders with fatal crossbow injuries.