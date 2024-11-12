Hertfordshire County Council announces new ‘zero tolerance’ approach to domestic abuse

Hertfordshire County Council has introduced a “zero tolerance” approach to domestic abuse – that could see perpetrators who are employed by the council lose their jobs.

One in four women and one in six men will be affected by domestic abuse during their adult lives.

And the county council has now introduced its own Domestic Abuse Policy – sending a clear message to its own employees that domestic abuse will not be tolerated in or out of the workplace.

Recognising the impact that domestic abuse can have on an employee’s ability to work, the policy aims to support those experiencing domestic abuse and those managers seeking to help them.

And as well as information such as ‘identifying signs’ and the impact it can have on a whole team, it outlines practical measures that could be used to support employees.

These include flexible working arrangements, changing phone numbers or changing workplace – as well as signposting to ‘appropriate domestic abuse resources’.

Although most of the seven-page document sets out the support available to employees who are subject to abuse, it also focuses on the perpetrators of domestic abuse too.

And it suggests perpetrators employed by the council could be subject to the council’s disciplinary procedures, even if their abuse occurred away from the workplace – at home or elsewhere.

It highlights those who endanger fellow employees or use council equipment – such as mobile phones and laptops – to inflict domestic abuse.

And, it says, that disciplinary action may also be “appropriate” if the behaviour takes place away from work.

“HCC will not tolerate or condone domestic abuse, regardless of the identity or seniority of the perpetrator,” says the policy.

“If HCC becomes aware that an employee is or may be perpetrating domestic abuse, it will take appropriate action, which could include disciplinary action in line with the Disciplinary Policy.

“Any domestic abuse that endangers another employee or uses company equipment to inflict that abuse, such as mobile phones or laptops, may also result in disciplinary action up to and including dismissal for Gross Misconduct.

“Disciplinary action may be appropriate in some circumstances even where the perpetrator’s behaviour takes place outside work.”

HR manager Melanie West hopes the policy sends a message to employees that domestic abuse is a workplace issue, not just an individual’s issue – and that the council will support them.

She stresses that the importance of the document is to offer support for employees – and to ensure line managers know how to offer that support.

But she says that where perpetrators are found to have misused ICT or other equipment the most likely outcome of the disciplinary process would be dismissal.

“The main purpose of the policy is for employees to know that they will be listened to – and for managers to know where to signpost them for further support,” she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“We would use the disciplinary process if we were aware any of our employees were perpetrators of abuse – even if it had no impact on their work – because of our zero tolerance approach,” she said.

“But we would also offer support in some circumstances.”

Until now domestic abuse has been addressed in a wellbeing tool-kit issued to managers.

The new policy was devised following a request from the councils White Ribbon steering group

And Mrs West says that placing it in a stand-alone document acknowledges its importance.

Among those to back the council’s policy is executive member for adult care, health and wellbeing Councillor Tony Kingsbury.

“Domestic abuse is an epidemic, with impacts that can be felt across generations,” he said.

“Hertfordshire County Council has a zero-tolerance approach to domestic abuse and by putting in place clear guidance for managers we can offer the right support to colleagues who may be affected, while also taking the necessary action against a perpetrator should the situation arise.”

> Anyone experiencing domestic abuse can call the Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline, which provides free and confidential support on 08 088 088 088 (Mon-Fri: 9am–9pm, Sat-Sun: 9am – 4pm) or contact them by email.