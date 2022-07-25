Hertfordshire Constabulary’s new special constables join force - with one coming to Dacorum

New police recruits have been become part of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s team of special constables, with one new officer serving Dacorum.

The officers took the police oath on July 7 in front of Chief Superintendent Ruth Dodsworth, Superintendent Anna Wright and Justice of Peace Dr Stephen Pam.

The special constables will be volunteering to help police in Hertfordshire for a minimum of sixteen hours a month.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newest recruits at Hertfordshire Police Headquarters.

They have full policing powers like regular officers and will be able to make arrests.

Specials come from all walks of life with the latest cohort including a student, a business owner and a retail worker.

Chief Superintendent Ruth Dodsworth said: “I would like to say a big congratulations to our latest cohort of Specials. They have gone through vigorous training and I am confident that they will be a real asset to the constabulary.”

CS Dodsworth added: “Applications to join our Special Constabulary are welcome all year round and we’re keen to remind aspiring Specials about our Employer Supported Policing (ESP) scheme. This provides businesses with the opportunity to forge closer links with their local policing teams working proactively together to assist the local community.”

Those interested in this scheme are asked to visit this website.