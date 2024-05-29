Hertfordshire Constabulary reveal numbers of illegal knives surrendered during amnesty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 100 knives have been surrendered in Hertfordshire during the latest Sceptre week of action against knife crime.

A knife amnesty was launched earlier this month and was part of the week of action to address knife crime and reduce illegal knives in circulation.

During the week 104 knives were surrendered across the county. Three Rivers saw the most knives deposited with 35, followed by closely by Stevenage with 34, while 18 were counted in knife bins in Welwyn Hatfield. Just one was surrendered in Dacorum.

The campaign also included engagement events in schools and public areas, and visits to retailers to ensure they are adhering to laws regarding knife sales. Knife detection operations, including covert and high visibility patrols and knife searches in public areas, were also conducted across Hertfordshire.

Police carried out searches for discarded knives.

The constabulary’s Child Criminal Exploitation Prevention and Diversion Team also worked with students across the county, presenting interactive workshops using virtual reality headsets. The software placed the students in gang and knife crime scenarios, where they had to choose from multiple decisions which lead to positive or negative outcomes depending on their choices.

Campaign lead Inspector Nicki Dean said over 1,200 residents took prt in a survey to help police understand views on knife crime to help develop crackdown plans.

She added: “There is always a great response from local residents during our weeks of action and we always get lots of positive feedback from all the young people we speak to.

“We’ll digest the feedback and use it to develop our plans to further force down knife possession and associated crime in Hertfordshire. We are constantly working with our young people in schools and colleges to help them make positive life choices, so they understand the dangers knives pose, as well as ensuring that knives are not readily available, whether online, in shops or passed around in the community.”

Virtual reality headsets placed students in a hypothetical knife crime situation.

The full knife figures are as follows:

Three Rivers - 35

Stevenage - 34

Welwyn Hatfield - 18

Broxbourne - 11

St Albans - 2

Watford - 2

Hertsmere - 1

Dacorum - 1

Information about knife crime can be reported online.