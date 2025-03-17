Hertfordshire Constabulary officer remains employed despite 45 complaint allegations

A police officer who had had 45 official complaint allegations made against him still remains employed by Hertfordshire Constabulary, it has emerged.

The number of allegations made against the officer, across 18 separate cases over the last 10 years, was revealed in the police force’s response to a Freedom of Information request from The Local Democracy Reporting Service.

However, the force refused to provide details of the nature of the allegations, stating that this constituted “personal information.”

It confirmed that the six officers who had received the most complaints in the last 10 years were still employed as of last month when the Freedom of Information request was submitted.

Those officers had 45, 42, 35, 33, 33 and 32 separate complaint allegations against them from between ten and 19 separate cases.

In 2023/24, the last year for which data is available, 641 Hertfordshire police officers had complaints raised against them, with a total of 1,523 allegations made.

Details revealed in response to the Freedom of Information request showed that complaints against officers included 33 allegations of race discrimination and 22 of disability discrimination.

There were 61 complaints about officers’ behaviour allegedly being overbearing or harassing, 57 about them having an unprofessional attitude or showing disrespect, and 42 about them using an impolite tone or language.

A further 70 complaints related to the use of force and 35 to searches of premises and property being seized.

During the same year, 21 Hertfordshire police officers were referred to misconduct proceedings, including six who had an accelerated hearing.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: “Hertfordshire Constabulary expects the highest standards of behaviour from its officers and staff members.

“All allegations made to Hertfordshire Constabulary regarding its officers and staff members are taken very seriously and will be investigated.

“If the complaints are serious and misconduct is discovered, officers and staff will face disciplinary procedures which can result in dismissal from the force.

“Complaint investigations can also result in no officer or staff misconduct being found.”