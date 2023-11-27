News you can trust since 1858
Hertfordshire Constabulary launches podcast series offering insight into policing

Offering first-hand insight into the “life changing” job
By James Lowson
Published 27th Nov 2023, 13:05 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 13:05 GMT
Hertfordshire Constabulary has launched a podcast series offering insight into what life is actually like on the force.

This series of shows have been commissioned to give potential officers a better idea of what the job entails.

Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs), police officers and detectives have talked about what attracted them to a career in policing, the challenges they have faced and their thoughts on the jobs they do.

Episode one features PCSOs Shelley and Heather, together with police officer Luke, talking about their experiences working together in North Herts and the

surrounding areas.

PCSO Heather said: “It’s life changing. If you have got empathy and care about people and the world you live in, you can make a difference. I am proud

of what I do, I’m proud of the guys that I work with. Just do it, you won’t regret it.”

PCSO Shelley
Hertfordshire Constabulary has uploaded episode one to YouTube and it can be viewed here.

Superintendent Chris Hay, from the constabulary’s Workforce Development unit, added: “We’re recruiting now for PCSOs, police officers, detectives and other staff roles and are attracting people from a wide range of career backgrounds, who are

bringing valuable life and work experience with them.

PCSO Heather

“We recorded these podcasts for those who want to know more about what it’s like to work in policing, so they can hear from those in the job reflecting on what attracted them to it, their highlights, the challenges they face and their advice to anyone who is looking to start an exciting and fulfilling career with us!”