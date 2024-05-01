Hertfordshire Constabulary confirms 35 arrests during week of action disrupting organised crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed 35 people were arrested during a week of action disrupting crime.

The police force joined forces with other neighbouring police groups to complete stop and searches and seize drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between Tuesday 23 and Thursday 25 April, police officers were targeting criminals who use trains and roads to commit serious crimes.

One of the vehicles seized by the police

During the three-day operation, in addition to the 35 arrests, officers also stopped and searched 51 people and seized 24 vehicles, six weapons and a mixture of Class A, B and C drugs. Of the 29 drug seizures, one had a single street value of £20,000.

As well as officers from Hertfordshire, London police, and staff from Thames Valley, Surrey, Sussex, Bedfordshire, and Kent were involved.

Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that specialist units were deployed to seek out wrongdoing. This included: using covert tactics, police dogs, and putting officers on the ground in neighbourhoods between the county lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Paul Stanbridge for Hertfordshire Constabulary who was involved in the operation said: “Over the three days working in partnership with other forces, we have managed to intercept suspected criminals who operate on the major roads of Hertfordshire.

An axe was recovered by the police during a drink and drive arrest

“I am pleased that we have disrupted criminality across the country and the work that has been done including the arrests of 35 people.