Hertfordshire Constabulary charges former police officer David Carrick with two counts of rape

A former police officer has been charged with two counts of rape by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

The Crown Prosecution Service has announced that David Carrick, formerly of Stevenage, has been charged with five counts of indecent assault, two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

His charges relate to an investigation carried out in Hertfordshire. Carrick, who previously served in the Metropolitan Police, is due in court later this month.

Lisa Ramsarran, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service in Thames and Chiltern, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Hertfordshire Constabulary to charge David Carrick with sexual offences against two women.

“David Carrick has been charged with five counts of indecent assault, two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. He has also been charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

“As criminal proceedings against this defendant are active, there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice his right to a fair trial.”

His charges relate to incidents involving two women, who have a right to lifelong anonymity.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor, of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Unit and who led the investigation, added: “The charges come in the wake of an extensive and complex investigation conducted over a period of several months.”

Carrick’s first court appearance will take place at 10am on 17 October 2024 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.