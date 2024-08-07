Hertfordshire Constabulary assures residents force is 'prepared' amidst national disorder

Hertfordshire’s police chief has assured residents the force will act if any violent incidents occur in the county.

This afternoon (7 August), Hertfordshire Constabulary Chief Superintendent Ruth Dodsworth assured county residents that the police force is prepared for any unrest.

Following the murder of three girls in Southport large violent scenes of unrest have been seen in the town and elsewhere in the UK.

Riots captured on social media and news channels have shown individuals clashing with the police and launching what appear to be targeted, unprovoked attacks on individuals.

Large scenes of unrest on this scale have not been reported in Hertfordshire since the killings on 29 July. But with national reports suggesting over 100 far-right protests may take place today, the force has chosen to reassure residents.

Chief Superintendent said Dodsworth: “I would like to reassure Hertfordshire residents and businesses that your neighbourhood policing teams are here alongside you, working hard in the community to reassure people and keep them safe.

“Hertfordshire is a safe county and we want people to feel safe to go about their lives as normal. Across the country policing is always prepared to tackle any problems and Hertfordshire is no different.

“I would like to highlight the dangers of disinformation in the current climate. We would encourage you to report any disinformation and criminal behaviour to the police online, on 101 or by calling 999 if there is a crime in progress.”