Hertfordshire Constabulary announces number of ninja swords seized during amnesty month

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the number of ninja swords that were recovered to its police stations during a month of action.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data released by the police force shows that 17 ‘ninja’ swords were surrendered in Hertfordshire during a month-long national amnesty which ran during July.

An amnesty period was held by police forces across the country as part of a change in the law which came into force on August 1, making the weapons illegal to own in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed that as part of the surrender scheme owners were able to claim compensation for swords that met the criteria set out in the legislation.

A month-long amnesty took place in Hertfordshire.

Chief Superintendent Nev Hanks, who led the campaign, said: “It’s great to get these kinds of weapons out of general circulation, as since the law change it is now illegal for anyone to possess a weapon with a blade between 14 and 24 inches long, with a straight cutting edge, and a tanto-style point (angled tip), even if it is always left at home. If you have one it could lead to a prison sentence of up to six months, potentially increasing to two years under new measures.”

More information on the law change can be found on the Government’s website here. Policing minister Diana Johnson said last month when the law change was announced: “This scheme is just one part of addressing knife crime. We will not stop listening to those who are directly working with those impacted by this crime.”