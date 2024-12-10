Hertfordshire Constabulary adds new drone team operating across the county

Hertfordshire Constabulary has announced its adding a new drone team to its operations in the county.

Ten new drone pilots, who the force says will receive special training, are joining the five pilots already working in Hertfordshire. Hertfordshire Constabulary has four drones that are split across both teams.

New pilots will join an established specialist police unit the force uses to disrupt organised and high priority crimes, such as: robberies, burglaries, and assaults. The drones can also assist with executing warrants, public order and taser deployment cases.

These drones can also be deployed to enhance high-risk missing person searches, scene investigations, and rescue operations.

Hertfordshire Constabulary's new team

Inspector Paul Stanbridge, who heads up the OSG (operational support group), said: “Drone technology has improved so much in recent years, it's only right that we have increased capacity in using this crucial equipment across Herts police. Whether we’re looking for a missing person or pursuing an offender, drones are a vital tool in modern policing.

“Between the Operational Support Group and the Rural Operational Support Team, we will be able to utilise the drones to support activity across the county. The deployment of drones also supports the constabulary’s commitment to tackling serious and organised crime, by assisting with the identification of cannabis factories in Hertfordshire.

“Our increased drone capability is a demonstrable way of ensuring that we can offer an agile and adaptable service, to meet the needs of the constabulary and the residents we serve.”

Drones are being used in the Rural Operational Support Team (ROST), Sergeant Alex Winning from the unit, added:

The team are using new drone technology

“We as a unit have operated drones for a number of years now, and it is great that the constabulary is now boosting the number of drone assets and pilots. Since the start of the year, we have accumulated thousands of minutes of flight time and have deployed them over 100 times across the county, both to support local operations and as part of our efforts to tackle rural crime in Hertfordshire.

“We look forward to working with the OSG team more closely to provide better drone coverage across the county to catch criminals, safeguard the vulnerable and capture important evidence.”