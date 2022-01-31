Here are the areas in Dacorum where most crimes were recorded in December

The latest figures have revealed that Hemel Hempstead North Rural, West and Central had the most crimes reported in December, and 90 of those were violence and sexual offences.

The latest crime statistics have been released from data submitted by local forces and published online at www.police.uk.

The latest data set covers the month of December 2021, with all crimes in a particular area being recorded.

Berkhamsted and Tring

There were 157 crimes reported here in December 2021. Most commonly reported crimes:

> Violence and sexual offences - 55

> Anti-social behaviour - 44

> Criminal damage and arson - 13

> All other crime - 45.

The road with the most reported crimes was Greenes Court in Berkhamsted (7):

> Violence and sexual offences - 5

> Anti-social behaviour - 1

> Other theft - 1.

One stop and search occurred in the area in December 2021, and it was for controlled drugs.

November had the highest number of crimes recorded, 214, February had the lowest number of crimes recorded, 124.

Hemel Hempstead East

There were 215 crimes reported here in December 2021. Most commonly reported crimes:

> Violence and sexual offences - 94

> Anti-social behaviour - 38

> Shoplifting - 17

> All other crime - 66.

The road with the most reported crimes was Maylands Avenue (10):

> Shoplifting - 4

> Violence and sexual offences - 3

> Anti-social behaviour - 2

> Other crimes - 1.

There were 21 stop and searches in the area in December 2021, they were for:

> Controlled drugs - 10

> Offensive weapons - 7

> Article for use in theft - 3

> Other objects of search - 1.

November had the highest number of crimes recorded, 311, December had the lowest number of crimes recorded, 215.

Hemel Hempstead North Rural, West and Central

There were 331 crimes reported here in December 2021. Most commonly reported crimes:

> Violence and sexual offences - 90

> Anti-social behaviour - 81

> Criminal damage and arson - 31

> All other crime - 129.

The road with the most reported crimes was King Harry Street (16):

> Shoplifting - 7

> Anti-social behaviour - 5

> Violence and sexual offences - 3

> Other crimes - 1.

There were 15 stop and searches in the area in December 2021, they were for:

> Controlled drugs - 8

> Article for use in theft - 6

> Offensive weapons - 1.

August had the highest number of crimes recorded, 427, January 2021 had the lowest number of crimes recorded, 256.

Kings Langley and Hemel Hempstead South

There were 271 crimes reported here in December 2021. Most commonly reported crimes:

> Violence and sexual offences - 87

> Anti-social behaviour - 59

> Criminal damage and arson - 22

> All other crime - 103.

The road with the most reported crimes was Jarman Close in Hemel Hempstead (8):

> Anti-social behaviour - 6

> Violence and sexual offences - 2.

There were 12 stop and searches in the area in December 2021, they were for:

> Controlled drugs - 6

> Stolen goods - 4

> Article for use in theft - 2.

July had the highest number of crimes recorded, 290, February had the lowest number of crimes recorded, 211.