Hemel thug jailed for life after 'senseless' murder in London

A thug from Hemel Hempstead has been jailed for life today after stabbing a trainee engineer to death in a "senseless" attack.

Denilson Davis, 21, from Hemel Hempstead, and a 16-year-old boy were sentenced after Joshua Boadu, 23, was repeatedly knifed in Bermondsey, London in June last year.

Denilson Davis. Credit Met Police

Vicious Davis and the teenager hired a car before carrying out the attack in Linsey Street shortly after 6pm on June 11, the court heard.

Mr Boadu was pushed against a parked car and surrounded by three males, one of whom stabbed him.

The victim ducked under one of his attackers and sought refuge at a nearby home but suffered serious injuries.

Mr Boadu died of his injuries in King’s College Hospital 11 days later

Police later recovered mobile phone footage of the 16-year-old and the third man involved — who remains at large — in a “celebratory mood” in a recording studio just hours after the attack.

After the trial, detective inspector Ian Titterrell said: “We have never been able to establish a motive for this senseless killing.

"While of course Joshua's family remain devastated, I hope this result brings them some comfort.”

> Davis must serve a minimum of 21 years while the youth must serve a minimum of 15 years in prison.

