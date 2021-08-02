Hemel teenager charged with assaulting a police officer and possession of firearm

A teenager has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm - a pepper spray and an imitation firearm - and assaulting a police officer after an incident in Hemel Hempstead on Sunday, July 25.

The 18-year-old was also charged with possession of a class B drug.

Police were called at 3.50pm on Sunday to reports of a male having been seen with a weapon in Hemel Hempstead.

Crime news

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Officers, including the armed response unit and dog unit, attended and located three teenagers on Moor End Road who were arrested.

"Cameron Land, 18, of Livingstone Walk, was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of possession of a firearm, possession of class B drugs and assault on a police officer.

"A 15- year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply class B drugs, he has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.