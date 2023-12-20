Hemel rapist jailed for 23 years for carrying out ‘twisted sexual fantasy’
A sexual predator from Hemel Hempstead who carried out a “twisted sexual fantasy” has been jailed for 23 years.
Petru Iancu, aged 44 and previously of Cloister Walk in Hemel Hempstead, was found guilty of 17 sexual offences including multiple rapes, causing a child to watch sexual activity and assault, which took place over the course of five years in Luton.
After a report of rape in 2019, an investigation by Bedfordshire Police's Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team began into Iancu’s assaults where further victims were identified, and came forward.
He was found guilty in September following a trial at Luton Crown Court, and on Friday (December 15) he was jailed for 23 years, with another five years to be served on licence.
At sentencing, the judge said Iancu carried out a "twisted sexual fantasy" as part of his campaign of abuse, calling Iancu a "significant risk".
The judge commended the bravery of the victims, saying: "I pay tribute to the victims in this matter, who have displayed great courage and strength in giving evidence."
Detective Constable Andrea Crouch, from the RASSO team, said: “Iancu was a sexual predator who carried out a large number of offences for his own sexual gratification.
“However, the three victims demonstrated true courage and strength by coming forward and sharing their voices. Hopefully now, with support from our specialist officers, they are able to move on with their lives and they can now see what the future can hold for them.
“We will never tolerate this type of criminality in our county and will do all we can to support victims and put these perpetrators behind bars.”She vowed that the force “will do everything we can to get justice for you, and support you”. Reports of sexual assault, even if non-recent, can be made to the police by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.