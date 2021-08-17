Hemel pensioner warns others to be vigilant after more than £400 was stolen from her purse whilst shopping

A pensioner from Hemel Hempstead is warning others to be vigilant after money was stolen from her purse while she was shopping.

The victim wants to share her experience to help others be more vigilant, and she is hoping that someone might have some information about what happened to her on Friday, August 13, when more than £400 was stolen from her purse.

She believes the cash was taken while she shopped at the Air Ambulance charity shop between 1pm and 1.30pm.

Police

Hertfordshire Police said: "As the victim was paying for items in the shop, she was approached by an unknown woman who stood near her and insisted on paying for the items on her behalf, before leaving.

"The victim later noticed that the money had gone missing from her purse."

The pensioner, who said she broke down in tears when she realised her money had been taken, said: "The money and loose change was gone, but the purse was still there."

"I want to warn others to be vigilant, I wish someone had warned me.

"I had between £420 and £480 in my purse. I had to ask my son for money to pay the bills, it's heartbreaking and I feel very vulnerable.

"I hope someone knows something or saw something, if you do have any information, please contact the police. I don't want this to happen to anyone else."

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “We would always urge people to remain vigilant while out and about and to ensure their belongings are kept as secure as possible.

"Always keep your purse at the bottom of your bag and make sure your bag is fully zipped up.

"If you’re carrying a wallet, be sure to keep it in a front pocket.

"Be wary of anyone who may be acting suspiciously and report any concerns to staff or to the police. Further advice is available on the crime prevention section of our website.”