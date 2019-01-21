Hemel murder: Appeal to trace pick-up truck driver seen near Berkhamsted

Police are appealing for the driver of a white pick-up truck who was in the Northchurch Common last Sunday to get in touch to assist with their investigation into the murder of Luz Margory Isaza Villegas.

The pick-up truck may have been a Ford Ranger or similar, and was seen arriving at Northchurch Common last Sunday (January 13) at around 3.30pm to 4pm.

It is believed the driver is a man who had two dogs with him.

The body of missing Hemel Hempstead woman Luz Margory Isaza Villegas was found in Northchurch Common on Thursday (January 17) following an extensive search.

Luz, aged 50, went missing from her home on Saturday, January 12.

Rodrigo Alberto Giraldo Tascon, aged 55, from Ritcroft Street in Hemel Hempstead appeared via a video link at St Albans Crown Court today (January 21), charged with her murder and preventing a lawful and proper burial. A plea date was set for April 5 and a provisional trial date for July 15.

If you are the driver police are tracing, or have any information, please contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting Operation Darmera.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to one of our operators in the Force Communications Room via web chat.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.