Hemel man named and charged in connection to Aylesbury pub burglaries and suspicion of carrying a knife
A man from Hemel Hempstead was charged with multiple offences regarding two incidents in Aylesbury yesterday (12 September).
Today, Thames Valley Police has revealed that man to be Brian Fielding, 34, of Turners Hill, Hemel Hempstead.
He has been charged with one count each of aggravated dwelling burglary, non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal and possession of a knife/blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.
The first burglary the charges are linked to happened at a property on Jackson Road on 16 July, and the second was at a venue on Dunsham Lane two days later.
He was remanded in custody yesterday and appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court earlier today.
Fielding will appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 17 October for a hearing.