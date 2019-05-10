Hemel man jailed for string of thefts in Tring

A man from Hemel Hempstead has been jailed for a carrying out a series of thefts in the Tring area.

Christian Eames, aged 22, of Boxted Road, was arrested on April 22.

He was subsequently charged with the following offences:

- Theft of alcohol worth £180 from Marks and Spencer in Dolphin Square, Tring, on November 22, 2018.

- Theft of soft drinks worth £6.78 from the Co-op in Silk Mill Way, Tring, on November 16, 2018.

- Theft of soft drinks and confectionary worth £38 from the Co-op in Tring on November 17, 2018.

- Theft of alcohol worth £180 from Marks and Spencer in Tring on November 16, 2018.

- Theft of alcohol worth £180 from Marks and Spencer in Tring on November 16, 2018.

- Stole walkie-talkies and £4 in cash from an individual in Aldbury between March 20 and March 21, 2019.

- Possession of two small zip bags of cannabis in Tring on November 14, 2018.

- Failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on January 2, 2019.

He appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 24 where he pleaded guilty and was jailed for a total of 18 weeks. He was also ordered to pay a total of £569.08 in compensation.