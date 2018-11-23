Hemel man jailed for committing 37 offences in two months

A prolific offender from Hemel Hempstead has been jailed in connection with a series of offences committed across four counties.

Anthony Lee, aged 22, from St Agnells Lane, was sentenced to six years and four months at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday, November 20 after pleading guilty to 37 offences.

His crimes included commercial and dwelling burglaries, motor vehicle crime, criminal damage and theft.

They were committed across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Essex and the Thames Valley area between June and August 2018 – with eight offences committed on the same day.

Following enquiries, Lee was arrested in the West Midlands on August 19 following a pursuit by police.

The investigation was progressed by the Constabulary’s Specialist Investigation Team and Lee was subsequently charged with Conspiracy to steal.

Detective Constable Emily Martin, from the Specialist Investigation Team, said: “Lee is a persistent offender whose brazen criminality caused absolutely misery for victims across four counties.

“This has been a complex, cross border investigation. Thanks to a collaborative effort, Lee is now behind bars. I hope this provides at least some small comfort to his many victims.”