Hemel man given six month suspended sentence for child porn offences

A Hemel Hempstead man was given a suspended six month prison sentence for uploading more than 100 indecent images of children to the internet.

Daniel Kenchington, 29, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Friday (12 August) where was given a six month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He had uploaded a total of 111 images – with 11 still images and 19 movies falling into the most depraved Category A.

Court news

