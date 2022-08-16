News you can trust since 1858
Hemel man given six month suspended sentence for child porn offences

He had uploaded more than 100 images to the internet

By Laura Hutchinson
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 2:58 pm
A Hemel Hempstead man was given a suspended six month prison sentence for uploading more than 100 indecent images of children to the internet.

Daniel Kenchington, 29, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Friday (12 August) where was given a six month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He had uploaded a total of 111 images – with 11 still images and 19 movies falling into the most depraved Category A.

Court news

A further 21 images and 23 films were in Category B and 34 images and three videos were in Category C.