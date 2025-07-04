Hemel man fined after pretending to be police officer during incident with drunk woman

By James Lowson
Published 4th Jul 2025, 16:57 BST
Mark Wildman admitted to two criminal offences
A man from Hemel Hempstead admitted to pretending to be a police officer during an interaction with a drunk woman.

Mark Wildman, aged 46, of Maylands Avenue in Hemel Hempstead, told a drunk woman she must leave a pub while imitating an officer.

He admitted to two counts of impersonating a police officer and two counts of fraud and was fined at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed that the incident took place last Friday. Wildman was in the pub when he approached a woman that has been described as being ‘intoxicated’ by the police force.

Police

He pulled out a fake police warrant card and told her she must leave the pub. Once outside punters and pub staff questioned Wildman’s actions. Hertfordshire Constabulary said he once again showed the fake card before running off.

Sergeant Chris Bignell, from the Dacorum Community Safety Unit, said: “We know this incident is alarming and thankfully incidents like this are unusual. It is encouraging that so many bystanders intervened. We will always act swiftly to deal with offences of this nature and I hope the public are reassured by our response.”

