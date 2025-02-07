Hemel man fined after fly-tipping rubbish including a paddling pool on road in Berkhamsted

Dacorum Borough Council has successfully prosecuted a fly-tipper for illegally dumping waste on a rural road.

On Wednesday 29 January 2025 at St Albans Magistrates Court, Zac Thackeray, of Hemel Hempstead, admitted to illegally dumping controlled waste on Nettleden Road, Berkhamsted, on or before 11 June 2023. As a result, he was ordered to pay a Compensation Order totalling £2,158.52.

The court heard that on 12 June 2023, a Dacorum Borough Council Environmental Enforcement Officer responded to a fly-tipping report on a rural road. The dumped waste included boxes, a mattress, a paddling pool, green waste, and other household items.

During the inspection, the officer found evidence tracing the waste back to its source. Further inquiries with a Hemel Hempstead resident revealed that Thackeray, using a pseudonym, had been hired via a Facebook advert to carry out work at the property, including waste removal and disposal.

Caption Fly-tipping found on Nettleden Road, Berkhamsted. Photo: Dacorum Borough Council

Doorbell camera footage confirmed the vehicle used for the removal, linking Thackeray to the offence.

Despite multiple attempts to engage with Thackeray, he failed to respond, repeatedly missed scheduled interviews, and did not pay a Fixed Penalty Notice. As a result, the Council took the matter to court.

Councillor Robin Bromham, Dacorum Borough Council's Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Operations, said: “In Dacorum, we go to great lengths to detect and deter environmental crime, particularly fly-tipping. Our Environmental Enforcement Officers work diligently to investigate every reported incident, gathering evidence to identify those responsible and trace the origins of the waste.

“It’s crucial for residents to conduct proper checks when hiring someone for waste removal or they also could face a Fixed Penalty Notice or even prosecution.”

Residents should follow the SCRAP fly-tipping code to ensure their waste is disposed of legally:

Suspect all waste carriers - ask for proof they are legitimate. A professional waste carrier should be happy to answer reasonable questions.

Check their waste carrier’s registration details on the Environment Agency website. Note their vehicle details.

Refuse unexpected offers to take your rubbish away.

Ask what is going to happen to your rubbish and request evidence of proper disposal.

Paperwork - always get an invoice, waste transfer note or receipt. This should give a description of the waste and provide the waste carrier’s contact details.

For more information on the Council's bulky waste service, visit the website.