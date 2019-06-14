Hemel man charged with possession of semi-automatic rifles without firearm certificate

A man from Hemel Hempstead has been charged with firearms offences following a police investigation.

Daniel Hammond, 35, of Seaton Road, Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm without a certificate.

This relates to three 0.22 calibre semi-automatic rifles alleged to be in his possession between December 2017 and March 2018, and eight long rifles alleged to be in his possession between March 2017 and August 2018.



He is also charged with one count of acquisition of ammunition without a firearms certificate, which relates to 47,000 rounds of 0.22 calibre ammunition between March 2017 and August 2018.



And he faces one count of fraud by false representation, which relates to allegations he dishonestly made a false representation that he was exempt from a requirement to hold a firearm certificate, intending to make a gain in acquiring four 0.22 calibre semi-automatic rifles, in February 2018.



A hearing is due to be held at Wood Green Crown Court on July 25.