Hemel man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after man trapped under vehicle dies

A man has died in Hemel Hempstead after getting trapped under a vehicle on Wednesday evening (1 February).

Police were called to Thumpers at 8pm after witnesses reported that a man was trapped under his vehicle.

Police and emergency responders from the fire and ambulance services also attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and is receiving support from specially trained officers.

A 30-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant John Prendergast, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time. We politely request that their privacy is respected.

“We have already conducted extensive enquiries, but would now like to appeal to anyone who may have information that has not yet been in contact with us to please get in touch. I would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man on a bicycle in the area around the time specified.

“Any information, even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant, could be key to progressing our investigation.”

The police also advise that information can be reported online on the Hertfordshire Constabulary's website here.

Residents can also provide information to police operators by using the force’s online web chat here or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Corbeil.