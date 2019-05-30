Hemel man arrested in connection with stabbing of teenager

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a teenage boy in Adeyfield.

On Tuesday (May 28), a 17-year-old male suffered a puncture wound to his chest when he was assaulted in Everest Way at around 5.30pm.

News

He suffered an injury that was not life threatening and received hospital treatment before being discharged.

An 18-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested today (Thursday) on suspicion of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH). He remains in police custody at this time.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Detective Constable Chris Phillips by emailing chris.phillips@herts.pnn.police.uk, submit information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat, which can be launched here: herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/47998/19.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.