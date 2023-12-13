Hemel Hempstead woman ordered to pay over £800 for dropping cigarette butt

She was spotted by an environmental crime officer in London Road

Magistrates have ordered a Dacorum resident to pay over £800 for dropping a cigarette butt in Hemel Hempstead.

Last year, Nicola Smith, of Ebberns Road, was spotted by an environmental crime officer dropping and leaving a cigarette butt in London Road. She was issued with a fixed penalty notice of £80 for the offence but no payment was made.

Smith was prosecuted for the offence later this year but after the conviction, the defendant made an application to the courts to reopen the case.

The case was heard last month when Smith failed to attend the hearing and the case was proved in her absence. She was sentenced to pay a total of £866, which included a £440 fine, £250 costs and a victim surcharge of £176.

Cllr Robin Bromham, who represents neighbourhood operations, said: “Keeping Dacorum litter-free is everyone’s responsibility, by not dropping litter and putting your rubbish in the bins provided.

“It is important that residents and members of the public are aware that Dacorum Borough Council will follow up on all unpaid FPNs by seeking to take further action for non-payment via the courts.”