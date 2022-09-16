Hemel Hempstead receives most broadband scam calls in Hertfordshire according to figures
The county was found to have lost the most money per scam in the UK.
Figures reveal that Hemel Hempstead received the most calls in Hertfordshire with 237 calls over the last 13 months, according to the Information Commissioner’s Office’s (ICO) data.
Bionic, a business-to-business service, found that out of the 108 UK locations studied, Hemel Hempstead ranked 23rd for scam calls received.
Outside of London, Hertfordshire was found to be the area with the most money lost per scam in the UK with the county reporting £72,000 in losses across 40 phone scams.
The average loss to consumers per scam was £1,800 in Hertfordshire, double the national average cost of a successful scam - £724.
The data showed that the most targeted postcode for scam calls in Hemel Hempstead was HP13.
The study overall found that there were £1.8m in losses from scams reported to Action Fraud over the past 13 months in the UK.