Hemel Hempstead rapist given 17-year jail sentence after being found guilty of coercive control

A man from Hemel Hempstead was handed a lengthy jail sentence after it was proved that he raped a former partner.

Jason Higgins, 38, from Hemel Hempstead, controlled and manipulated a former girlfriend, Huntingdon Crown Court heard.

At the same court last Monday (27 January), Higgins was sentenced to 17 years imprisonment. He was previously found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour, two counts of rape and one count of assault, after an 11-day trial in October last year.

Judge Bal Dhaliwal-Thomas described Higgins as ‘dangerous’ as she handed down the extended sentence, plus a 20-year restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his victim. He will also remain on the sexual offenders register for life.

Huntingdon Crown Court heard that Higgins was in a brief relationship with the victim last year, and told her what to wear and how to interact with people, and demanded that she always be available on her phone when he called.

On 6 April, 2024, Higgins threw her to the floor and kicked her while she was asleep, leaving her with bruising. When the victim tried to break up

with him the following week, Higgins bombarded her with dozens of phone calls, video calls, voice notes and texts telling her to turn her location back on, while threatening to harm both her and himself. It was during the abusive relationship that Higgins raped her twice.

Judge Dhaliwal-Thomas said to the offender: “You manipulated her, told her what to wear told her what she could and could not do, and what clothes she could wear. You monitored her, you restricted her movements; you even set up a camera in the bedroom so you could watch her through the night.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary is encouraging those who need support to use the Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline on 08 088 088 088, the service can also be reached via email.

Detective Constable Sue Holmes from the Domestic Abuse and Safeguarding Unit (DAISU) said: “The victim is relieved to know Higgins is safely behind bars and no longer able to be in every corner of her life. However, the impact of his actions will stay with her for the rest of her life. Higgins deliberately found a woman to control and his behaviour quickly escalated to violence to not only manipulate the victim, but to degrade and humiliate her.

“We have a dedicated safeguarding unit and we will support anyone experiencing coercive controlling behaviour or sexual assaults. I would like to issue a personal plea to anyone who has lived, or is living through, experiences like this to make contact with us. Taking that first step can seem almost impossible, but we are here to help. You will be listened to, and we will protect you. This remains a priority for the constabulary.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary is also encouraging residents with concerns to use Clare’s Law where people can check if their current or ex-partner has any previous history of violence or abuse. The scheme is named after Clare Wood who was murdered by her boyfriend in 2009. The application form can be found online.

Information can be reported to the police online, via their webchat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.