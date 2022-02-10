A Hemel Hempstead pub that was a hotspot for chronic anti-social behaviour is now off-limits.

The Tudor Rose public house on Long Chaulden has been the subject of complaints from nearby residents in recent months - culminating in an evening of severe anti-social behaviour on February 1, which spilled over into the next door shopping precinct.

But now, Police and partners have called time on the pub, and secured a full closure order after the landlord was found to be operating without the appropriate authority or staff in place.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hemel Hempstead pub that was hotspot for 'chronic anti-social behaviour' is now off limits

This means no one can enter the pub except its owner - Stonegate Brewery – and it sub-contractors, utility companies in an emergency and the emergency services.

Anyone who breaches the order could be arrested and fined, imprisoned or both.

Dacorum’s Community Safety Unit (CSU) worked in partnership with its Safer Neighbourhood Team colleagues and Dacorum Borough Council’s licensing team to gather the evidence needed.

Police and partners achieve full closure order for The Tudor Rose

The current landlord's tenancy ends on February 25, and police say they have been told the pub will then be closed for around six weeks while refurbishments are carried out and a new landlord appointed.

Sergeant Mike Saunders, from the CSU, said: “They (Stonegate Brewery) have assured us that the new landlord is someone they know and trust, who has a wealth of experience in the management of licenced premises and dealing with any potential issues that might occur.

"We hope this result will provide some respite from the ongoing issues suffered by neighbours and improve their quality of life.

“The Tudor Rose is part of the community and Stonegate have assured us that they are working hard to ensure that this pub becomes a focal point again, but this time for all the right reasons.

“Our Safer Neighbourhood Team colleagues will continue to regularly patrol the area, but in the interim we have asked neighbours to report any potential breaches of the order to us as soon as possible so we can take further action if required.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe and happy where they live, and no one should be subjected to the type of behaviour that was witnessed earlier this month.

"If you show no respect for your neighbours, then you can expect to be the next target for us.

“If you have information about anti-social behaviour in your area, please don’t hesitate to report it to us. We will take it seriously and we will do all we can to prevent it.”