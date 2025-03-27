Hemel Hempstead property shut down by police after reports of drug deals and unsettling behaviour

Police officers have closed a property in Hemel Hempstead where reports of drug taking and unsettling behaviour was reported.

A property in Penrose Court is closed off from the public after it was linked to suspected drug dealing and nearby neighbours said they felt unsafe.

Hertfordshire Constabulary announced the closure this morning and that it has also been supported by Dacorum Borough Council and Clarion Housing.

Under the court order, which covers the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, no one can enter the address for three months. Failing to adhere to the order could lead to an arrest and potential criminal charges.

St Albans Magistrates' Court heard that incidents of drug use, anti-social behaviour and people sleeping in stairwells, had been reported at the building. Magistrates were told that people living near to the building felt unsafe.

A warrant was obtained to raid the building last month and three people were arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Community Safety Sergeant Chris Bignell, who represented Hertfordshire Constabulary in court, said: “We’ve worked alongside our Neighbourhood Policing Team colleagues and partners to gather the necessary evidence to close the address and provide some much-needed respite to residents. The activity linked to the property was having a highly detrimental effect on their quality of life, with many living in fear.

“This is the fourth address in Dacorum that we’ve closed in the past six months. I hope this reassures the public that we do take action in these circumstances and serves as a warning to anyone involved in crime and anti-social behaviour that we will not hesitate to seek these orders and remove people from their homes wherever necessary.

“If you have information about crime and anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, please don’t hesitate to report it to us. Every call is taken seriously and helps us to build up the evidence we need to take action.”

Information can be reported to the police online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

A spokesperson for Dacorum Borough Council said: “We welcome the swift action taken to secure a closure order for this address.

“Anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity have a devastating impact on residents' quality of life. No one should feel unsafe in their own home or community. This closure order sends a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We remain actively engaged, working closely with the police and housing providers to ensure that action is taken where necessary. We will continue to support residents in reporting concerns and pushing for enforcement against those who make our communities unsafe.”