Hemel Hempstead police officer appears in court again ahead of rape trial
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jake Cummings, 25, who lives in Hemel Hempstead, was required to attend another preliminary hearing, after he was formally charged with further sexual offences.
Cummings, who is currently suspended from the Metropolitan Police, was previously charged with one count of rape. On Tuesday (11 June), additional charges including one count of rape, two counts of coercive controlling behaviour, two counts of stalking and three counts of voyeurism, were added to the list of crimes he has been accused of committing.
When appearing at St Albans Crown Court in April, the 25-year-old denied the initial charge of rape.
In his hearing at the same court last week, he did not enter any plea for the additional charges put to him.
Cummings, who remains remanded in custody, appeared via video link at the Hertfordshire court.
Three separate female victims have accused him of committing the serious offences, one from Hertfordshire, one from Buckinghamshire and one from Dorset.
A trial date is currently set for 2 September at St Albans Crown Court.