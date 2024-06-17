Hemel Hempstead police officer appears in court again ahead of rape trial

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A police officer from Hemel Hempstead appeared in court again last week, ahead of his rape trial.

Jake Cummings, 25, who lives in Hemel Hempstead, was required to attend another preliminary hearing, after he was formally charged with further sexual offences.

Cummings, who is currently suspended from the Metropolitan Police, was previously charged with one count of rape. On Tuesday (11 June), additional charges including one count of rape, two counts of coercive controlling behaviour, two counts of stalking and three counts of voyeurism, were added to the list of crimes he has been accused of committing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When appearing at St Albans Crown Court in April, the 25-year-old denied the initial charge of rape.

Police

In his hearing at the same court last week, he did not enter any plea for the additional charges put to him.

Cummings, who remains remanded in custody, appeared via video link at the Hertfordshire court.

Three separate female victims have accused him of committing the serious offences, one from Hertfordshire, one from Buckinghamshire and one from Dorset.