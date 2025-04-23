Hemel Hempstead mum who murdered her two-year-old daughter handed life sentence

By James Lowson
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
A mother from Hemel Hempstead has been jailed for life after she was found guilty of murdering her two-year-old daughter.

Shilyrand Charigwati, aged 30, of Juniper Square, was jailed for life at a Luton Crown Court hearing today. Her life sentence holds a minimum term of 16 years.

Her murder conviction relates to the death of Roselyn, a two-year-old who died in hospital on Sunday April 14, 2024, following an incident at Charigwati’s address.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, who led the case, said: “Our thoughts remain with Roselyn, her father and her wider family, as well as all those who have been affected by this very distressing case.”

Shilyrand Charigwati was found guilty of murdering her daughter

Following the sentencing, Roselyn’s father, Washington, released a statement via the police, paying tribute to the toddler.

He said: “Roselyn was joyful, funny, playful, beautiful, and so full of love,” her father shared. She was the kind of daughter every parent would dream of having. She touched so many hearts wherever we went, and everyone adored her.”

Washington told the police that her smile could light up any room, and her laughter continues to echo in the hearts of those who knew her. She loved nursery school and playing outside, especially zipping around on the scooter she had just learned to ride. Bubble baths were another favourite, so much so that it was often a challenge getting her out of them.

He also looked back on cutting her umbilical cord and the day she was born. He added: “That was so meaningful to me, alongside all the ordinary

Roselyn was killed last year

moments that followed like holding her, feeding her, changing her. Every part of being her dad was amazing.

"As her father, the pain of losing Roselyn is something I carry with me every single day. But so is the joy of having known her, held her, and loved

her unconditionally. She is with me always — in the quiet moments, in the sunlight, in every breath.”

Previously, Luton Crown Court heard how Charigwati contacted police stating that she may have killed her daughter.

Charigwati had initially pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at the start of her trial, but was found guilty of murder by a jury.

