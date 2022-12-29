Two men from Hemel Hempstead were arrested in the early hours of Christmas Day after a large fight broke out at a holiday park in Dawlish Warren, Devon.

At Welcome Family Holiday Park, a 23-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead was arrested on suspicion of affray, while an 18-year-old man, also from Hemel was arrested on suspicion of affray and actual bodily harm. A 30-year-old man from Enfield was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Officers were notified in the early hours of Christmas Day morning following a large-scale disorder involving dozens of people at a holiday park in Dawlish Warren.

Pictured: Welcome Family Holiday Park

“Upon attendance, officers located one man with injuries to his hand. He was taken to hospital for treatment.”

After carrying out searches in the area, the police remained at the park for the rest of the day.

