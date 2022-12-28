Hemel Hempstead ‘intoxicated’ driver spends Christmas Day in custody after trying to move car
The police stopped them in the early hours of December 25
A Hemel Hempstead driver spent Christmas Day in police custody after attempting to drive their car while under the influence of alcohol.
Officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit dealt with an incident at around 4am on December 25 when an intoxicated person was advised to not ‘move their car’.
Advertisement
The police’s advice was not followed and they were stopped a short time later as they tried to drive off. The driver spent Christmas Day in custody to await court after being found to be ‘double the limit’.
A tweet from BCH Road Policing Unit read: “RX90 & RP21 - Hemel Hempstead. Whilst dealing with another incident, officers had to repeatedly advise an intoxicated person that they can't go and 'move their car’.
“Sadly the advice wasn't followed and the same person was stopped a short time later trying to drive off!
Advertisement
“In custody they were found to be double the limit and as they are on bail for doing the same thing TWICE, they will now be spending Christmas Day in custody to await court."