A Hemel Hempstead driver spent Christmas Day in police custody after attempting to drive their car while under the influence of alcohol.

Officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit dealt with an incident at around 4am on December 25 when an intoxicated person was advised to not ‘move their car’.

The police’s advice was not followed and they were stopped a short time later as they tried to drive off. The driver spent Christmas Day in custody to await court after being found to be ‘double the limit’.

The driver was repeatedly told not to drive

A tweet from BCH Road Policing Unit read: “RX90 & RP21 - Hemel Hempstead. Whilst dealing with another incident, officers had to repeatedly advise an intoxicated person that they can't go and 'move their car’.

“Sadly the advice wasn't followed and the same person was stopped a short time later trying to drive off!

