Hemel Hempstead home shut down due to reports of drug use and anti-social behaviour

A property in Hemel Hempstead has been closed by police after they receive multiple reports of wrongdoing inside the building.

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed this morning (20 December), that it has closed off an address in Waveney.

Dacorum Borough Council also worked with the police force to shut the home where residents reported incidents of drug taking and anti-social behaviour.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says that the activity from the building was having a detrimental effect on the local community.

Yesterday at St Albans Magistrates’ Court a full closure order was approved for three months. During this period no one can enter the building, if someone breaches the legal command, they could be arrested, fined, and sent to jail.

Community safety Sergeant Christopher Bignell said: “This is the fourth closure order we’re secured in Hemel Hempstead this year and the second property in Waveney.

“Removing someone from their home is always a last resort. However, we were left with no choice but to seek this order to provide some much-needed respite for others living in the area.

“I hope this continues to reassure residents that we are listening to their concerns and taking action. I also hope it serves as a warning to anyone involved in crime and anti-social behaviour, that we will not hesitate to seek these orders.

“If you have information about crime and anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, please don’t hesitate to report it to us. Every call is taken seriously and helps us to build up the evidence we need to take action.”

Information can be reported to the police online, via a web chat service, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

Residents can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers, an independent charity, online or by calling 0800 555 111.

The police force is encouraging residents to sign up to its community notification service, which is online here.