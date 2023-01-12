Hemel Hempstead drug dealer caught and jailed after police respond to welfare concern
Two police officers were assaulted during his arrest
A drug dealer from Hemel Hempstead has been jailed for three years after being caught by Hertfordshire Police who responded to a concerned report for his welfare.
Callum Reid, 23, from Jennings Way in Hemel Hempstead, was sentenced last Thursday (January 5) at Luton Crown Court after pleading guilty to charges of possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker.
Advertisement
He was sentenced to three years imprisonment, plus a further 20 weeks to run consecutively, for committing the offences while already on a suspended sentence.
During a welfare check on Reid, he was found and arrested at a family member’s address in Hemel Hempstead on November 22 last year after drugs were subsequently located and he went on to assault two police officers as he was arrested.