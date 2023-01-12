A drug dealer from Hemel Hempstead has been jailed for three years after being caught by Hertfordshire Police who responded to a concerned report for his welfare.

Callum Reid, 23, from Jennings Way in Hemel Hempstead, was sentenced last Thursday (January 5) at Luton Crown Court after pleading guilty to charges of possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker.

He was sentenced to three years imprisonment, plus a further 20 weeks to run consecutively, for committing the offences while already on a suspended sentence.

He was on a suspended sentence at the time of arrest