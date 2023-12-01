Hemel Hempstead company fined £8k for continuously poorly maintained waste disposal area

Warnings sent to the company were ignored

A company in Hemel Hempstead has been fined for failing to maintain its waste disposal area.

Dacorum Borough Council states that a warning issued to Salmicass Ltd was not acted upon. A council investigation discovered that bins outside the premises of the Roydon Court property were often overflowing with litter.

On 22 November 2023, at St Albans Magistrates' Court, Salmicass Ltd pleaded guilty to breaching a Community Protection Notice between November 2022 and June 2023. Salcamiss Ltd was ordered to pay a total of £8,280.55, which consisted of a £3,609 fine, £3,227.55 costs and a victim surcharge of £1,440.

A picture of the site taken by council officials

Dacorum Borough Council Public Health Enforcement Officers observed the site between May 2022 and June 2023. Magistrates heard, they found an area scattered with litter and bins overflowing, creating an environment for pests and vermin.

After a warning to the company led to no improvement, the business received a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN). Dacorum Borough Council says this also did not lead to an improvement, so the authority took legal action. Dacorum Borough Council lists guidance on its website, which companies can access to check whether they are following the rules. The council also offers advice on how fly-tipping can be reported most effectively.