Hemel Hempstead burglar pleads guilty after police arrest him just one day after home ransacked

Lewis Barrington-Keys plead guilty to burgling a property yesterday (April 25) at Albans Crown Court.

Police were called on March 25 after a family had a window at their house smashed and two watches, bank cards and car keys stolen.

Mr Barrington-Keys was arrested and charged the next day.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An RE teacher from Northamptonshire is to appear at court on Monday for possessing indecent images of children.

Detective Sergeant John Prendergast, from Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Our detectives obtained CCTV footage of a male acting suspiciously in the area earlier that day. It was a fast-moving enquiry as officers from our proactive Scorpion team then identified the male in the footage as the suspect, who was known to officers.

He added: “We secured emergency warrants for two addresses linked to the suspect that night and found property from the burglary at one of them. The following day, Saturday 26 March, Barrington-Keys was located at another address in Hemel Hempstead and arrested for burglary. He was charged and subsequently remanded into custody.”

The force’s community voice platform ‘echo’ can be used to let them know what people think they should be prioritising in your area.

Police also sends messages about a range of topics including burglaries, scams and missing people in your local area via ‘OWL crime alerts’ app.