Heartless thief steals cash from church collection box in Hemel Hempstead

On Thursday, October 17, a heartless thief entered St John’s the Evangelist Church on Station Road, Boxmoor before breaking into and stealing cash from a magazine collection box.

It happened just after 1.15pm.

PCSO Daniel McManus, from the Hemel Hempstead Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We appreciate the images are not of the highest resolution however when investigating a crime we have to ensure all the relevant enquiries have been made.

Do you recognise this man?

"Perhaps you recognise the person’s clothing, or their stance.”

If you know the person pictured, or have any other information about the incident call police on 101.

Should you want to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111