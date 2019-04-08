Have you seen wanted man with connections in Hemel Hempstead?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man wanted for drug offences.

Christian Eames, whose last known address is in Tring, is wanted in connection with failing to appear at court in relation to a charge of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Wanted Christian Eames

The 22-year-old also has connections to Hemel Hempstead and Watford.

Anyone who sees Christian or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 or online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit details via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org