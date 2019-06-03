Have you seen missing 13-year-old girl from Hemel?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenage girl who has gone missing from Hemel Hempstead.

Angel Casey, aged 13, was last seen in the Highfield area of the town at 3.30pm on Tuesday, May 28.

Have you seen this girl?

She is described as white and 5ft 8in tall. She has straight, waist-length brown hair with highlights.

Angel was last seen wearing blue jeans, black trainers and a grey jumper.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. She is still thought to be in the Hemel Hempstead area.

If you have seen Angel since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please contact Hertfordshire Constabulary as soon as possible quoting reference ISR 482 of May 28.

You can do this by reporting information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, speaking to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat here: www.herts.police.uk/contact

You can also call the non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Angel now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.