Police want to know if you have you been offered jewellery stolen in a Herts burglary last month?

Herts Police have released images of jewellery items stolen during a burglary in nearby Watford as part of their continuing enquiries.

The burglary occurred in Fern Way, sometime between 7am and 8.30pm on Friday 10 February.

Some of the stolen items

The jewellery items pictured below were inside a stolen safe, along with other items including:

A green beaded necklace

A black and gold Michael Kors watch, with black strap

A gold Michael Kors watch, with a blue face

Police

Distinctive necklaces

Cash

Investigator Kirsty Treanor, from the Watford Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time and, as part of this, we are releasing images of some of the stolen items in the hopes that someone may recognise them. Have you come across them or perhaps seen them advertised for sale?

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the Fern Way area around the time of the burglary. Any information at all could greatly assist our enquiries.”

If anyone recognises the items or has any other information about the burglary, they are encouraged to contact Investigator Kirsty Treanor via email.

Information can also be reported online, by speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via the online web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/11767/23.